Possession of drug paraphernalia
A Sayre man was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia after a June 10 incident.
According to Sayre Borough police, Isaiah Jamal Stewart, 20, was found in possession of a smoking device and kitchen knife when police responded to a report of Stewart destroying his old bedroom in violation of a PFA.
Stewart was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $10,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 23.
A Waverly woman was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia after Sayre police responded to a reported June 15 altercation that ended up being people talking loudly.
According to Sayre Borough police, 24-year-old Kirstin Nicole Baker was found with a digital scale with residue, a glass methamphetamine pipe, and multiple baggies with residue.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 21.
Retail theft
A Waverly man was charged with misdemeanor retail theft following a May 22 theft from Walmart.
According to Athens Township police, 20-year-old James Millard Jr. walked out the door without paying for an Artic Air air conditioner and a Pepsi product, which had a combined value of $376.50.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 21.
A Towanda woman was charged with felony retail theft, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia following a June 14 ticket switching incident at Walmart.
According to Athens Township police, 34-year-old Dannielle Elaine Abbott had paid $101.65 for $288.12 worth of items. Police pulled her over while fleeing the scene, where they found her in possession of crystal methamphetamine and a glass smoking device. Police noted that Abbot had pleaded guilty to previous retail theft incidents on Oct. 15, 2016 and June 30, 2017, and was known by Walmart Assett Protection to ticket switch in the past.
She was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $35,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 23.
Assault on officers
A Greentown, Pennsylvania woman faces multiple charges following a June 8 traffic stop on two warrants for retail theft the later resulted in a scuffle with multiple police officers.
According to Sayre Borough police, 35-year-old Alexis Lennon V’s vehicle was observed leaving a known drug house when a scan of her vehicle’s registration revealed the warrants. Lennon was riding in the passenger seat and yelled obscenities at police after being taken into custody. A search around the seat uncovered three large glass pipes commonly used to ingest illegal narcotics.
Lennon was taken to the Sayre Borough Police Department where she became combative with police officers after attempting to swallow a baggie of narcotics during a search. One officer ended up kicked in the shin, another in the groin, and a third in the face while she struggled on the ground with police. Lennon was also Tased, but with no affect. She ended up fully restrained and taken to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, where she continued yelling threats to the accompanying officer and threatened to kill officers like Eric Frein did.
Lennon was charged with four counts of felony aggravated assault, two counts of felony manufacture of a controlled substance, misdemeanor terroristic threats, two counts of misdemeanor tamper with or fabricate physical evidence, two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, three counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and summary criminal mischief.
She was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $200,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 23.
