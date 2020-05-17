Damaged cable line
The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a damaged cable line in the area of Grange Hall Road and Sportsmans Road in Sheshequin Township.
According to police, someone was shooting a bird on the cable line with a shotgun. Investigators believe the incident took place just before 8 p.m. on May 3. The damage to the cable line, which belonged to Frontier LLC, was valued at $300.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Theft
The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a theft from a storage unit in the area of Havens Road and Spalding Hill Road in Troy Township.
According to police, the theft took place sometime between April 29 and May 1. The items stolen are a black Edelbrock Victor Jr. intake valued at $325, 200 amp Diehard battery charger/engine starter with a value of $170, Dewalt corded sawzall with a value of $159, Dewalt corded circular saw valued at $139, and a comp cams part valued at $581.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Bad checks
Michael Lane, 30, of Towanda, was arrested after Pennsylvania State Police say he issued bad checks at Walmart in Athens Township. Charges will be filed.
Crash
Pennsylvania State Police reported a May 13 crash on Big Pond Road in Springfield Township.
According to police, A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north when it crossed the double yellow line. A 2001 Chevrolet S10 traveling the opposite direction hit the trailer being towed by the Silverado and sustained disabling damage. The Silverado’s trailer was also disabled from the crash, although the truck only sustained damage to its rear driver side tire and was able to be driven from the scene. No injuries were reported.
Police didn’t report the names of those involved or if any charges were filed.
Harassment
An unidentified 49-year-old Wyalusing female was cited for harassment following a May 13 dispute that turned physical in Wyalusing Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
