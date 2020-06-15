Two vehicle wreck
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda reported a two-vehicle wreck had occurred on James Monroe Avenue in Monroeton on June 8.
According to police, a 2003 Ford F-150XLT operated by Kyle Leljedal, 28, of New Albany, rear ended a 2009 Nissan Altima operated by Christine Jayne, 44, of New Albany, on Route 220. The Nissan suffered disabling damages and the Ford suffered moderate damages but was operable. No injuries were reported.
Theft of Vehicle Parts
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating the theft of six vehicle wheels taken from the outside of Fulmer’s Towning in Wysox Township on June 9. Any information related to the incident may be reported to Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda.
Car fire
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda reported that a vehicle was disabled due to a fire in the engine in Rome Township on June 6.
According to police, Alison West, 23, of Wysox, was traveling South on Route 187 when the engine overheated forcing the operator to stop the vehicle on the southbound lane. The fire then caused disabling damage to the vehicle. No one was harmed in the incident.
