Possession of paraphernalia
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have arrested Claude Aumick, 33, of Wysox, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia in Wysox Township on May 28.
According to police, Pennsylvania State Parole contacted State Police to report that they had found multiple items of drug paraphernalia at the residence of an individual they’re supervising.
Concealed firearm without permit
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have arrested Benjamin Speary, 30, of Lopez, on charges of carrying a concealed firearm without a permit in Standing Stone Township on May 27.
According to police, troopers made contact with Speary on Clagett Road in Standing Stone Township just after midnight on the aforementioned date. After an investigation it was determined by police that Speary was carrying a concealed firearm without a permit.
Work zone minor crash
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda reported a two-car crash that occurred inside of a work zone on Sheshequin Road in Sheshequin Township on May 19.
According to police, a 2012 Nissan Titan operated by Brian Greeno of Sayre was stopped at a stop sign in an active work zone when a Nissan Versa operated by Brandon Harvey of Sugar Run failed to observe the stopped vehicle and struck it from behind. The Versa sustained debilitating damages and the Titan received moderate damage. No injuries were reported.
