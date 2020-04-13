DUI
Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte have charged Amanda Richlin, 37, of Dushore, with DUI following a traffic stop on Route 220 in Cherry Township on Thursday evening.
According to police, Richlin was stopped for title 75 violations on the vehicle, a 2009 Saturn Aura, and police subsequently ascertained that Richlin was driving under the influence of methamphetamine. In a search of the vehicle methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia were found.
Burglary
Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte reported an instance of burglary that occurred on March 30 at Miller's Mini Storage in Dushore Borough. According to police, forced entry was made on two storage units where multiple items, approximately $494 in goods, were stolen. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Laporte.
Criminal Mischief
Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte have arrested Jala Edwards, 18, of Reading, following a disturbance at the Red Rock Job Corps Center in Colley Township on March 9.
According to police, a state trooper was dispatched to the aforementioned location for an issue with a male student. Police ascertained that Edwards walked out of class then broke a window in the male dormitory with a chair. Charges for institutional vandalism were filed.
DUI
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Mose Miller, 57, of Strasburg, Ohio, with DUI following a traffic stop on Gavitt Road in Laporte Township on March 31.
According to police, state police received a call regarding an erratic driver traveling on Route 220 throughout Sullivan County. Troopers were able to locate the vehicle and observed numerous traffic violations and conduct a traffic stop. It was determined that the driver was under the influence of alcoholic beverages.
Latest News
- The Latest: 23 accused of blocking burial detained in Egypt
- Agriculture 2020
- Police Briefs
- Bradford and Sullivan counties show no new COVID-19 cases Sunday (free to read)
- Senior Spotlight: Lindsay Moore, NEB
- Athletic Director Q&A: Bob Rockwell, Canton
- TALKING POINTS: An Easter desert
- Doug Sanders, colorful 20-time winner without a major, dies
Most Popular
Articles
- McKayla A. Graham
- COVID-19: 15 cases confirmed in Bradford County (free to read)
- DOH: Bradford County cases rise to 14 (free to read)
- James E. Green
- Brandy Lee Smith Gardner
- Towanda Borough declares emergency, vows layoffs will be a last resort
- Bradford County up to 18 positive COVID-19 cases (free to read)
- Multiple positive cases reported at Elderwood in Waverly (free to read)
- Gordon L. Wootton
- Guthrie updates public on COVID-19 response, plans (free to read)
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 19
-
Apr 20
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.