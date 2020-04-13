DUI

 
Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte have charged Amanda Richlin, 37, of Dushore, with DUI following a traffic stop on Route 220 in Cherry Township on Thursday evening.
According to police, Richlin was stopped for title 75 violations on the vehicle, a 2009 Saturn Aura, and police subsequently ascertained that Richlin was driving under the influence of methamphetamine. In a search of the vehicle methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia were found.
 
 
Burglary
 
Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte reported an instance of burglary that occurred on March 30 at Miller's Mini Storage in Dushore Borough. According to police, forced entry was made on two storage units where multiple items, approximately $494 in goods, were stolen. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Laporte.
 
 
Criminal Mischief
 
Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte have arrested Jala Edwards, 18, of Reading, following a disturbance at the Red Rock Job Corps Center in Colley Township on March 9.
According to police, a state trooper was dispatched to the aforementioned location for an issue with a male student. Police ascertained that Edwards walked out of class then broke a window in the male dormitory with a chair. Charges for institutional vandalism were filed.
 
 
DUI
 
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Mose Miller, 57, of Strasburg, Ohio, with DUI following a traffic stop on Gavitt Road in Laporte Township on March 31.
According to police, state police received a call regarding an erratic driver traveling on Route 220 throughout Sullivan County. Troopers were able to locate the vehicle and observed numerous traffic violations and conduct a traffic stop. It was determined that the driver was under the influence of alcoholic beverages.