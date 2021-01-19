Assault, terroristic threat
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that Ronald Ivan Post, 49, of Towanda, was charged with terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, harassment – subject other to physical contact, and simple assault.
Police said that at about 9:03 p.m. on Jan. 17, a trooper was dispatched to a Sheshequin Township residence for the report of an assault with weapons.
The victim explained to the trooper once he arrived on scene that the two had been drinking alcoholic beverages and gotten into a verbal fight, which turned physical. The trooper noted that there was dried blood on the victim’s top lip and it appeared swollen.
The victim said that Post also punched them in the stomach and that he threatened to kill them. When the victim tried to leave the residence, Post grabbed a firearm and the victim fled to a neighbor’s house to escape him.
In an interview with Post, the trooper noted that he was cooperative and unarmed.
Post confirmed that a fight had occurred but denied that it ever got physical.
He was placed under arrest and taken to PSP Towanda given the physical wounds on the victim.
Post was confined to the Bradford County Correctional Facility for one night and was released on Jan. 18 after he posted bail on a surety bond of $10,000.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 3.
Drug use/possession
Jennifer Dawn Arrieta, 39, of Monroeton, was charged with the misdemeanor for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia; marijuana – small amount for personal use, and driving an unregistered vehicle.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that a trooper pulled over a red Ford Escort on Main Street in Towanda Borough at about 11:20 a.m. on Dec. 7, 2020 after observing the expired registration.
The trooper noted in the criminal complaint that Arrieta recently lit a cigarette. She then provided him with a California ID that matched the California registration. She said that she didn’t have a valid driver’s license.
The trooper observed a partially-smoked marijuana cigarette on the floor behind the backseat.
Initially, Arrieta denied that there was anything illegal in the car. She later admitted that she was in possession of marijuana in an enclosed cup holder.
A search of the vehicle revealed three marijuana cigarettes in an enclosed cup holder, a small amount of marijuana in a baggie, two grinders, two partially-smoked marijuana cigarettes and some rolling papers.
A preliminary hearing is set for 11 a.m. on Feb. 17.
Theft
Adam W. Cruz, 20, of Towanda, was charged with theft by unlawful taking – movable property after taking money from a coworker’s purse.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that when a trooper arrived at Hurley’s SuperMarket on Oct. 18, 2020, a manager related that an employee had reported that $22 was missing from their purse at the end of their shift.
The security camera footage showed Cruz remove the money from his coworker’s purse.
During an interview on scene, Cruz admitted to stealing the money.
He was taken into custody and brought to PSP Towanda where was processed and later released.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 17.
Drug crime
Kelly Arlene Brown, 41, of New Albany, was charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and the possession of a controlled substance without registration and Henry Clay Adams, 21, of Monroeton, was charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at approximately 8:54 p.m. on Dec. 4, 2020, a trooper pulled over a red Dodge Ram pickup truck in North Towanda Township once he ran the plates and saw that the vehicle had been suspended.
The criminal complaint reads that the driver, Adams, did not immediately pull over and that he took several seconds to come to a complete stop on the shoulder of Route 6 in the area of Tomahawk Road.
When speaking with Adams, the trooper noted that he appeared nervous and asked him to step out of the vehicle. The trooper observed that when Adams stepped out, it was clear that he and the passenger, Brown, were trying to hide something.
A corporal, also on duty with the trooper, located a clear plastic baggie with suspected methamphetamine on the floor when the trooper was walking Adams to the back of the car.
After a probable cause search, they found a pink clear baggie with suspected methamphetamine residue on the passenger side of the vehicle.
Adams admitted that he didn’t have proper insurance for the car and that he was in possession of a silver smoking pipe which he used to smoke marijuana. The trooper then located the smoking pipe with suspected marijuana residue from a cup holder inside the car.
Brown then stated that both baggies containing suspected methamphetamine and methamphetamine residue belonged to her, as well as a clear glass smoking pipe.
All of the paraphernalia was seized and placed into evidence at the PSP Towanda barracks.
Brown’s preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. on Feb. 17 while Adams’s is set for 10:15 a.m.
False information to law enforcement
Bruce Albert Hanby, 40, of Dushore, was charged with the misdemeanor for false identification to law enforcement officer, driving without a license, and exceeding 55 MPH in other location by 12 MPH
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at approximately 8:46 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2020, a trooper was monitoring traffic on Route 220 near the on ramp to Patterson Boulevard in North Towanda township when he observed a car coming at a high speed.
Hanby was traveling at 66 MPH in a posted 55 MPH zone.
The trooper initiated a traffic stop on his white Chevrolet Camaro with a Georgia state registration. Upon making contact, Hanby told the trooper that he didn’t have his driver’s license with him but assured him that he was licensed out of New Jersey.
Hanby claimed that his name was James Williamson and that he was born on Nov. 8, 1980.
The trooper was unable to identify Hanby from what he told him and walked back to his car several times to verify the information.
The trooper ultimately asked Hanby to exit the vehicle and explained that he was the subject of a police investigation and that giving false information is a crime. He again asked for his real information along with his social security number.
Hanby stuck with his claims that he was James Williamson of New Jersey and stated that he did not know his social security number.
The trooper told him that he needed to verify his identity and whether or not he was a legally licensed operator.
After repeated attempts to identify Hanby with the provided information failed, he was detained for an investigation and brought to the barracks at PSP Towanda.
A fingerprint submission at PSP Towanda identified the operator as Bruce Albert Hanby, and indicated that he had a warrant for his arrest from police in Athens Township.
Hanby said that his driving privileges from New Jersey were truly suspended and that he gave them the fake identity because he didn’t want a ticket.
The trooper was able to confirm that Hanby’s license was suspended and had expired on Jan. 31, 2014.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 17.
Drug possession
Shelby Alexis McKernan, 18, of Towanda, was charged with marijuana– small amount for personal use, and driving an unregistered vehicle.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that a trooper pulled over a blue Ford Fusion at about 9:59 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2020 after he noticed the expired registration.
The trooper noted a smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and McKernan said there was a bag of marijuana by her driver’s seat.
The clear baggie containing suspected marijuana was found under the driver’s seat following a search. The suspected marijuana was seized and tested at PSP Towanda where it was confirmed to be marijuana
A preliminary hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 17.
