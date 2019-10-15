Scattering rubbish in Terry Twp.
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the report of scattered rubbish at a Shaffer Notch Road in Terry Twp.on Oct. 12.
An unknown actor(s) discarded a Dunkin Donuts sandwich wrapper and an empty can of Red Bull onto the victim’s driveway.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Assault with weapon at the Bradford County Correctional Facility
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 19-year-old Robert Hulslander of Canton is facing multiple charges in relation to an assault on a correctional officer at the Bradford County Correctional Facility on Sept. 1.
The investigation remains open at this time.
Property found in Sullivan County
The Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte recovered tools on Whiskey Run Road and Long Brook Road in Muncy on Oct. 11. The tools are as follows: one metallic tool box containing various wrenches and pliers, one metallic tool box flat bars, prybars and center punches, one canvas tool bag containing metal shears, hacksaws, plumbers’ wrenches and C clamps.
Also found were: one blue 15-pound portable soda blaster, 1 black and red nylon tool bag containing socket sets, one black and red nylon tool bag containing screwdrivers, one black nylon bag containing wrenches, three plastic gas cans, one portable cordless drive saw, one milk crate of various hammers, a belt sander and two chain saws.
Anyone with information regarding the items is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte.
Harassment in Colley Twp.
Two juvenile males were cited with harassment charges following a mutual fight that occurred on Mountain Springs Road in Colley on Oct. 10, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. No injuries were reported.
Criminal mischief in Cherry Twp.
According to the Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte, a call was received in regards to an act of criminal mischief on Bear Road in Cherry on Sept. 29. T
roopers responded to the incident and found that multiple mailboxes in Cherry Township were damaged and two orange traffic cones had been taken.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte.
Theft in Dushore
The Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte are investigating a reported theft of lawn ornaments from a Julia Street residence in Dushore on Aug. 27.
According to the release report, a miniature outhouse with a toy doll inside was taken from the front yard of the residence.
