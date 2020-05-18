Drugs and drug paraphernalia, no insurance or registration
A Sayre woman faces multiple charges following an April 28 traffic stop.
According to Athens Borough police, 25-year-old Angelina Rashele Hilton was traveling east through the intersection of West Pine Street and North Elmira Street when her vehicle stopped in the middle of the intersection and partially in the opposite lane of travel without any turn signals displayed, which caused another oncoming vehicle to stop.
She then continued east on West Pine Street until police stopped her. Police discovered that she didn’t have a registration or insurance card, and the West Virginia license plate on her vehicle, which was expired, had been moved over from her old vehicle. Hilton also turned over a red box with multiple glass pipes and a small amount of marijuana before police found more marijuana and some baggies that had once had marijuana in them. In addition, Hilton was found to be out on bail for a previous DUI case in Lycoming County, and had been stopped previously for no insurance or registration.
She was charged with misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, and summary operating vehicle without required financial responsibility, driving unregistered vehicle, display plate card in improper vehicle, and fail to keep right. Her vehicle was towed from the scene by Sutton Towing.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 23.
Burglary
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating a burglary that occurred sometime between February and May 15 at 80 Paradise Lane in Monroe Township. According to police, multiple items including guns, a chainsaw and ammunition valued at approximately $910 were stolen from the residence.
DUI
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have arrested Todd Erle, 28 of Towanda, on suspicion of DUI and drug possession following a traffic stop in Wysox Township on May 13.
According to police, Erle was pulled over near the intersection of Route 187 and Lake Road and was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and showed several signs of impairment. The investigation continues pending blood test results.
Criminal mischief
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating an instance of criminal mischief in Sheshequin Township. According to police, troopers responded to a report of criminal mischief on May 4 at the intersection of Grange Hall Road and Sportsman Road and determined that a cable line had been damaged to someone shooting a bird on the cable with a shotgun. The incident is believed to have occurred the previous night just before 8 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Towanda.
Theft from storage unit
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating the theft of a storage unit in Troy Township sometime in late April. Police reported that an unknown actor cut a lock on the storage unit and stole power tools and car parts valued at approximately $1,374. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Towanda.
