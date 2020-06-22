Two vehicle accident
Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte reported that a two vehicle minor wreck had taken place in Dushore Borough on June 12.
According to police, a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe was exiting the Hurley’s Parking lot onto West Main Street in Dushore Borough and struck a 2002 Jeep Liberty that was traveling on West Main Street. Both vehicles suffered minor damages, no injuries were reported.
Theft of motor vehicle
Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte reported a theft a motorcycle from Carpenter Street in Dushore Borough on June 4.
According to police, the incident took place between May 20 and May 21. The motorcycle is a 2003 Harley Davidson Softail 100th Anniversary Edition. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Laporte.
Theft
Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte are investigating a vehicle theft that occurred on Cabin Bridge Road in Forks Township on June 12.
According to police, the victim’s vehicle was parked along Canyon Vista Road near the Canyon Vista Trail on the aforementioned date. While the owner of the vehicle was not present, an unknown actor arrived and smashed out a rear driver’s side window of the locked Mazda 3 and gained access to the vehicle. The actor removed a wallet containing $43 in cash and credit cards and a checkbook.
Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Laporte.
