Endangering the welfare of a child
A Sayre man was arrested Aug. 10 for the charge of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.
According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Gregg L. Bruer was charged in relation to a disturbance on Aug. 3 in the Town of Erin.
He was released on an appearance ticket, and will appear in the Erin Town Court at a later date.
Possession
A Sayre woman was charged July 25 with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance.
According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Odessa M. Pentycofe, 22, was charged following a traffic stop on Broadway in the Town of Southport.
She was released to appear in the Southport Town Court at a later date.
Possession
A Troy man was charged on July 25 with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Damien J. Kirkey was charged in relation to a traffic stop on Broadway in the Town of Southport.
He was released to appear in the Southport Town Court at a later date.
