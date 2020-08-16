Endangering the welfare of a child

A Sayre man was arrested Aug. 10 for the charge of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Gregg L. Bruer was charged in relation to a disturbance on Aug. 3 in the Town of Erin.

He was released on an appearance ticket, and will appear in the Erin Town Court at a later date.

 

Possession

A Sayre woman was charged July 25 with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Odessa M. Pentycofe, 22, was charged following a traffic stop on Broadway in the Town of Southport.

She was released to appear in the Southport Town Court at a later date.

 

Possession

A Troy man was charged on July 25 with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Damien J. Kirkey was charged in relation to a traffic stop on Broadway in the Town of Southport.

He was released to appear in the Southport Town Court at a later date.