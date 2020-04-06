Theft of vehicle parts
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a soft top for a 2014 Jeep Wrangler from a storage shed on North Lake Road in Springfield Township on March 7. The complainant told police that he believed his ex-girlfriend may have taken the top.
Theft
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating the theft of $200-$300 that took place in Warren Center on April 1. The complainant alleged that the money was stolen from her purse but was unsure of who took it. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Towanda.
Criminal mischief
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating an instance of criminal mischief that took place in a field on Beaver Meadows Road in Tuscarora Township on April 1-2. An unknown vehicle is believed to have tore up the field. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Towanda.
