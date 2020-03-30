Criminal mischief
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating a report of an individual smashing a glass door at the Fresenius Kidney Care facility on William Street in Towanda Borough on March 20. The door was valued at $185.
Burglary
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating a burglary that occurred at some point over the winter at 3762 Gulf Road in Orwell Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Towanda.
Harassment
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have issued a non-traffic citation to a 49-year-old Wyalusing male after police responded to a residence at 60 Kayuta Avenue in Wyalusing Borough for a report of harassment.
Motorcyclist thrown from vehicle
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda reported that a two-vehicle accident resulted in a motorcyclist being thrown from their vehicle on Route 220 in Monroe Township on March 13.
The crash occurred as a 2016 Harley-Davidson operated by Dale Fitzgerald, 38, of Mildred, attempted to pass a 2003 Dodge Durango southbound on Route 220 as the Durango was stopped in the lane awaiting the vehicle in front of it to turn into the Dandy Mini Mart parking lot. The Harley attempted to use the dirt lot off of the road, struck the Durango and was thrown from the motorcycle. Fitzgerald received injuries in the wreck and was transported by Guthrie EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.