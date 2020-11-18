NEW ALBANY BOROUGH – The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a theft from a New Albany Borough residence that occurred last week.
According to the police, the following was taken from 331 Main Street: a Dell computer monitor, an airsoft pistol, a BB gun powerline 880S rifle, a camouflage crossbow, Matchbox/Hot Wheels cars, a Hess toy fire truck piggy bank, and a Hess toy motorcycle. The items were valued at $761.
The theft occurred between noon on Nov. 10 and 5 p.m. on Nov. 11.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
