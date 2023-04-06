SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police have opened an investigation into alleged sexual assaults of children that occurred over multiple decades in Springfield Township.
Bradford County Child and Youth Services sent a referral to state police on March 21 regarding three victims, according to the police report. An adult male allegedly had inappropriate contact with a boy around 37 years ago and two girls around 20 years ago. The incidents are categorized as statutory rapes/sexual assaults.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.