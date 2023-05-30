generic Police

WYOMING COUNTY — A traffic stop in Tunkhannock Township has led Pennsylvania State Police to conduct a full investigation into the theft of a common cooking item.

Troopers noticed “numerous vehicle code violations” of an automobile traveling on Route 6 on May 5 around 7:30 a.m., which led to a traffic stop, according to the police report.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.