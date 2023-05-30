WYOMING COUNTY — A traffic stop in Tunkhannock Township has led Pennsylvania State Police to conduct a full investigation into the theft of a common cooking item.
Troopers noticed “numerous vehicle code violations” of an automobile traveling on Route 6 on May 5 around 7:30 a.m., which led to a traffic stop, according to the police report.
“Numerous indicators of criminal activity” were detected during the stop, the police report states. Troopers seized the vehicle and gained a search warrant for it. Authorities discovered around 600 gallons of used cooking oil inside the vehicle that was allegedly stolen. An unidentified 28-year-old man from Yonkers, N.Y. was arrested in connection to the incident.
Authorities recommend that businesses in the Twin Tiers region to check their used cooking oil containers for signs of tampering or theft.
Anyone with video surveillance of a possible cooking oil theft should call state police at (570) 836-2141.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
