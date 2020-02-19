Police: Drug dealer arrested in Wysox, additional arrests forthcoming

WYSOX TOWNSHIP — A Wysox man is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bail and other drug arrests are forthcoming after the Pennsylvania State Police Troop P Wyoming Vice/Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at his home Monday afternoon.
Investigators were looking into the distribution of a large amount of crystal methamphetamine in Bradford and Sullivan counties when they, with the help of state troopers from the Towanda barracks and Towanda Borough police, descended on the Piphers Trailer Court home shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to a state police report. There, they found 28-year-old Steven Bertram Gordon in possession of 66 grams of crystal methamphetamine, $2,396 in cash, and some marijuana.
Another resident, Ashley Gordon, was found with 33 grams of crystal methamphetamine that police said she tried hiding in a diaper bag while packing items so children could leave the home. An additional 6.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, and various drug paraphernalia were found in Steven and Ashley’s bedroom.
Steven was charged with felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; and the misdemeanors of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and marijuana — small amount personal use, according to court documents. Police noted that additional narcotics charges will be filed against Ashley, as well as Marissa Gordon and Fernando Avila, who also lived at the home.
