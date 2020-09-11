SHESHEQUIN – A Sheshequin Township woman faces charges including DUI after Pennsylvania State Police say she hit another vehicle head on while traveling Hornbrook Road last month.
Around 5:46 p.m. on Aug. 10, troopers were called to the area of 301 Hornbrook Road for the crash. Police said 38-year-old Shelby Blake Nonnemacher was heading south toward a home down the road, but ended up traveling in the opposite lane. While going around a curve, her red Ford sedan struck a black Ford SUV. The operator of the SUV was taken to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for treatment, although police didn’t specify the severity of the driver’s injuries.
A witness at the scene told police that Nonnemacher initially fled the scene, saying she couldn’t get another DUI, before returning. Police noted that Nonnemacher was driving with a suspended license related to DUI. Police also found a cut straw in the center console of her vehicle commonly used with drugs, and said among other signs of drug use and impairment, she had a white substance in both of her nostrils. Nonnemacher admitted to having snorted subutex that morning.
She was charged with misdemeanors of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability – first offense, and misdemeanor accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, along with the summary violations of driving while BAC .02 or greater while license suspended, fail to keep right, fail to yield right, disregard traffic lane, careless driving, reckless driving, and restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.