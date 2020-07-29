ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A Waverly woman was charged with misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking after allegedly stealing more than $400 from the Tractor Supply Co. in Athens Township while working there as a cashier.
According to Athens Township police, 23-year-old Grace Emma Stevens had performed 12 cash returns on items that were never returned to the store on June 29, June 30, and July 1, as shown through receipts and the store’s surveillance video. These returns totaled $411.36. While interviewing Stevens on July 21, police said she admitted to falsifying several transactions while working at the store.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 1 before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
