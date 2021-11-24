ROME TOWNSHIP — An investigation is ongoing for the reported theft of signs displayed in Rome Township on Nov. 12.
Township employees said that two road closed signs were stolen in the area of Gerould Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The person or persons responsible also removed large cement blocks that were placed at the location, which effectively reopened a hazardous roadway to the public, according to the police report.
The signs were valued at $66.95 each with a total of $133.90, said police.
