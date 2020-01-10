Police kicked, head butted during teen’s apprehension

ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A Milan teen who left the Athens Area High School without permission Thursday morning is now facing assault and related charges after allegedly kicking several police officers and head butting Athens Borough’s police chief.
According to court documents, Harlan Rowe Middle School resource officer James Shaw responded to Pennsylvania Avenue where 18-year-old Tyler James Armitage was walking toward Pine Street. Armitage refused to speak with Shaw, and would not cooperate when both he and high school resource officer Carla Dieg attempted to get him into their patrol vehicles. Armitage, who had to be taken to the ground, kicked Shaw multiple times during the encounter before he was eventually handcuffed.
Armitage was taken back to the high school and then transported to the Athens Township Police Department by Dieg and Athens Borough Police Chief Chris Hutchison, who Armitage head butted before police had to force him into the holding room. Athens Township Police Chief Roger Clink and patrolman Denny Slater were kicked multiple times while trying to place leg shackles on him.
Armitage faces four counts of felony assault, four counts of misdemeanor simple assault, two counts of misdemeanor resist arrest/other law enforcement, four counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct hazardous/physical offense, four counts of summary harassment — subject other to physical contact, and four counts of summary disorderly conduct engage in fighting.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 21.
