The Pennsylvania State Police is currently investigating a man called “Cash” after receiving a call about a theft which occurred at approximately 10:10 p.m. on Nov. 9.
According to the police, a Philadelphia woman reported that she was traveling with a man she knew as “Cash” and they stopped at the Pump and Pantry in Canton Borough so she could use the bathroom.
She told police that when she came out, “Cash” had driven off with her iPhone 11, Jordan 2 sneakers, some of her clothes, and a $100 bill. The items were valued at $1,110.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.