Police: Man stole more than $4,600 in batteries, other items from business

ATHENS BOROUGH – An Athens Borough man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly stealing more than $4,600 in batteries and other automotive items belonging to Custom Rebuilders.
The theft was first reported the evening of Feb. 14 after the business’ owner noticed that the padlocks to two buildings on the property had been cut off, two Corvette rims outside, and other items missing, according to Athens Borough police. After responding, police found four automotive batteries on a ramp between both buildings and another broken battery that was leaking acid on the ground.
Police were called back to the scene the following morning after a manager discovered that the new padlocks placed on the buildings had been cut off, according to the criminal complaint. An officer followed footprints in the snow that led toward a nearby apartment complex at 128 Paine St. where 41-year-old Adam J. Pettit lives. Near a hedge row between the properties, police found an ignition interface testing system in the snow, and then nine batteries next to a tree in the apartment complex’s yard.
Pettit was later identified on surveillance footage.
With the help an unidentified person, police learned that the several items were transported to a Waverly residence. That person had helped Pettit, according to police, until they learned that Pettit had stolen the items.
In all, police said nine batteries and the ignition test system were found on the Paine Street property, valued at $1,318.80. An additional $579.35 worth of batteries were found on the business’ loading dock, while two batteries, a gas powered parts generator, and 30 gallon gas caddy with pump valued at $1,153.63 remain unaccounted for. Four alloy rims, a hand truck, and four batteries all valued at $1,618.01 were also recovered as part of the investigation.
Pettit was charged with two counts of felony burglary, two counts of felony criminal trespass, felony theft by unlawful taking, and felony receiving stolen property.
Pettit was arraigned Wednesday and sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 16.
