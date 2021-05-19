ATHENS TOWNSHIP – A Nichols man faces misdemeanor disorderly conduct and defiant trespass charges after allegedly filming patients inside Guthrie’s COVID-19 clinic on April 16 in Athens Township and refusing to leave the facility.
According to court documents, Athens Township police arrived on the scene shortly after 2 p.m. and met with Guthrie security, who directed them towards 39-year-old Dennis Blair as he was walking away.
Guthrie staff told police that Blair walked in immediately, started taking video and shouted his opinions on the vaccine at patients. Staff told him to stop taking videos of patients, but Blair refused.
Blair initially did not identify himself multiple times before finally giving his name to authorities. He admitted to filming a video for Facebook Live, but deleted the video in front of the police officers as they were questioning him.
The charges against Blair were filed on May 12. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 22 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
