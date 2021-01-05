SAYRE BOROUGH — Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that Lindsey Anne Marie Bashore, 27, of Sayre, was charged with schedule 1 felony for burglary – overnight accommodation, no person present, schedule 3 felonies for theft by unlawful taking – moveable property, criminal trespassing – enter structure, and receiving stolen property, and driving while operating privilege was suspended or revoked, after entering the victim’s residence, taking the keys and stealing their car on Nov. 21.
Police said they received a call from the victim on Nov. 22 reporting that their 2004 silver Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from their driveway. The victim told police that on the day prior, their tenants asked to borrow the truck. Once they were given permission to take it, they called and said they couldn’t find the keys, and later on told police that they weren’t in the “normal spot.”
The tenants made contact again at about 7:30 p.m. to inform their landlord that their truck was missing from the driveway.
The victim told police that the only people at the residence that day were Donna Brown, her daughter, Lindsey Bashore, and the tenants. The victim had made it clear to Brown that Bashore was not allowed at the residence.
Once a trooper arrived on scene, he observed no vehicle in the driveway, and the side door to the residence was slightly ajar. He then met with the victim, who was sure that the door had been closed before they left.
A search of the house resulted in finding a black suitcase containing several items belonging to Bashore.
Interviews with the tenants matched up with the victim’s claims; after they couldn’t find the keys on Nov. 21, they left the residence at about 6:30 p.m. and closed the door but didn’t lock it, and once they returned an hour later, the truck was gone.
The tenants also told police that they had seen Brown and Bashore at the residence the day before.
The trooper called Brown at her residence on Nov. 22 in regards to what she knew about Bashore entering the victim’s home without permission. Brown stated that Bashore had messaged her through Facebook and asked for a ride, and that she then picked her up at the victim’s residence. She said that she made sure Bashore knew that the victim did not want her the property.
Four days later, the truck was finally found in a parking lot on Washington Street in Towanda Borough. A witness was able to identify the driver as Bashore before she parked.
The vehicle was taken to PSP Towanda where it was processed as evidence. Two receipts dated on Nov. 25 from two different Dandy Mini Marts were found, and video surveillance footage from the stores prove that Bashore had been driving the stolen truck.
Someone called the trooper the day after the truck was found and informed PSP that Bashore had made contact and admitted to stealing the vehicle.
Two days later, the victim reported that it looked like someone had searched through their home, with items out of place and $50 of loose change missing from a jar in one of the rooms.
After several unsuccessful attempts to find her, Bashore was arraigned and confined to the Bradford County Correctional Facility where she was unable to post a $80,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. on Jan. 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.