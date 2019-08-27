A Dandy Mini Mart worker ended up getting slapped by an angry customer who had won on a lottery scratch-off, but felt he was short-changed $17.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 33-year-old Brook Reese became enraged over the belief that he had won $115, not the $98 he was given, while turning in his ticket at the Wyalusing store Thursday afternoon. Police noted that the incident was caught on surveillance and the victim was female.
Reese was charged with harassment through District Court 42-3-04.
