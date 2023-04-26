SULLIVAN COUNTY — A Sullivan County woman inadvertently gave away thousands of dollars during an online transaction for an item.
On Saturday, April 15, an Eagles Mere woman sold a black fire proof bag to an unidentified individual through Facebook Marketplace, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The woman didn’t realize she left $6,000 in assorted bills inside the bag when the transaction took place.
The victim remembered the money was still in the bag only after the suspect left the property on Country Club Road in Shrewsbury Township, police said.
The incident is categorized as a theft of lost or mislaid property, according to the police report. Troopers learned about the incident on Sunday, April 16.
Trp. Derek Martin is investigating the case. Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact state police at 570-946-4610.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
