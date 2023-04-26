generic Police

SULLIVAN COUNTY — A Sullivan County woman inadvertently gave away thousands of dollars during an online transaction for an item.

On Saturday, April 15, an Eagles Mere woman sold a black fire proof bag to an unidentified individual through Facebook Marketplace, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The woman didn’t realize she left $6,000 in assorted bills inside the bag when the transaction took place.

