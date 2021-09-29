MONROE TOWNSHIP – A Towanda teen faces charges through juvenile court after Pennsylvania State Police said he stole a vehicle and caused thousands of dollars in crop losses.
In a report released Tuesday, police said they were dispatched for the report of a stolen 2019 Ford vehicle a little before 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 16. They found the vehicle in a Monroe Township field along Pumpkin Lane several miles away from the home. Police said the 15-year-old boy who was responsible had driven through crop fields, which resulted in nearly $30,000 in losses. Police also connected the teen to several other car break-ins.
Police released the teen to the custody of his parents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.