TOWANDA BOROUGH – The Towanda Borough Police Department reported that at approximately 12:51 a.m. on Sept. 20, officers were patrolling 2nd Street when they began to follow a motorcycle.
They turned left onto Poplar Street and observed the motorcycle traveling down 3rd Street. Once the troopers turned onto 3rd Street they saw that the motorcycle driver had crashed.
Before they could get to him, the driver got back on the scooter and headed left onto Pine Street and then traveled south on 4th Street. The troopers ran his plates through Bradford County Communications as they watched him run through a stop sign on Elizabeth Street, according to the criminal complaint.
The registration then came back as expired on a 1973 Honda, letting the troopers know that the scooter had incorrect plates.
The troopers noted that the driver, recognized by one of the troopers as David Samuel Parker, 58, turned south onto 2nd street and proceeded to speed on the wrong way of a clearly-marked one way.
At that point, the troopers put their sirens on and Parker failed to pull over. The criminal complaint said that the troopers then made contact with County and Pennsylvania State Police that they were in an active pursuit.
Parker continued to flee from the police, traveled the wrong way on a one way road once again, and ended up going south on Main Street. In doing so, his turn was so wide that he was completely in the other lane. Parker kept accelerating as troopers followed him farther down Main Street, onto Mills Lane, onto Railroad Street.
Troopers noted that they tried to cut him off on Liberty Corners Road after Parker had cut through the parking lot of the Wayside Inn and traveled back down surrounding streets.
Parker wasn’t seen at the intersection of Liberty Corners Road and Center Street. At that time the troopers turned off their lights and sirens and searched for him while driving down Railroad Street. They noted that Parker soon pulled onto the roadway and started driving toward them.
The troopers reacted quickly to turn their lights and sirens back on and move their vehicle to try and partially block the roadway. They said that Parker went at them at full speed and had “plenty of time” to slow down.
Parker collided with the front driver side of the police vehicle and crashed behind them.
According to the criminal complaint, when the troopers stepped out of the vehicle, Parker got up and started to run away. One of the troopers tackled him, and after a slight struggle, they were able to arrest him.
After a search of Parker’s person, they found the title of the scooter, a handwritten bill of sale, $966, and a small ziplock baggie containing a substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine.
PSP arrived on scene and an EMS was called for Parker. Once it arrived, he refused medical attention. The troopers decided to transport him to Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital where he gave his consent for a blood draw. Once that was done, he was given necessary medical treatment.
The troopers left the hospital and went back to the storage sheds of South Towanda. They reported tire tracks and pieces of Parker’s scooter which flew off after he crashed into a drainage ditch.
On Oct. 7, a toxicology report came back saying that Parker had 350 ng/ml of methamphetamine in his system at the time of arrest.
Charges were made at a later time as it marked Parker’s third offense for operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of .02 or higher and his second offense for a DUI–controlled substance.
Parker was arraigned on Nov. 2. and he was sent to the Bradford County Prison on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.