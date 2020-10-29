TOWANDA TOWNSHIP – A Towanda man faces charges after allegedly hitting a motorcycle, running over its driver with his pickup truck, and then fleeing the scene.
Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to Patton Hill Road in Towanda Township for a report of a truck-on-motorcycle crash around 5:31 p.m. on Aug. 20. When police arrived on scene, the motorcycle was partially under the driver side of a pickup, but both parties had fled their vehicles, according to the criminal complaint.
Witnesses at the scene identified the driver of the pickup as Stormey Daniel Kissell, 29, of Towanda, according to police. A warrant ended up being issued for his arrest after police were unable to locate him. The victim, 32-year-old Melissa Ackley, was the driver of the motorcycle. Police were able to call her and found out she was injured and lost in the woods, and that Kissell intentionally tried to run her over.
After she was found and taken to Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital, Ackley told police she had been in an argument with Kissell that turned physical and resulted in both damaging each others vehicles, according to the criminal complaint. She was run over after leaving on her motorcycle. Kissell was also found to have a suspended license.
Kissell was charged with felony aggravated assault by vehicle: simple assault, criminal mischief, harassment, and recklessly endangering another person for running over the victim’s motorcycle and fleeing the scene.
He was arraigned Oct. 10 and sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Wednesday.
