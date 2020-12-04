TOWANDA BOROUGH – The Towanda Borough Police said that a Towanda man was charged with the misdemeanors for terroristic threats with intention to terrorize another, stalking– repeatedly committing acts to cause fear, and harassment – lewd, threatening, communication for an incident which occurred on Tuesday evening.
Police said that a trooper was dispatched to a residence within the borough at 5:42 p.m. in response to a victim’s claim that someone was trying to kill them.
The victim told the trooper that Douglas Barry Funk, 54, had showed up to the residence uninvited earlier in the evening and was asked to leave.
Once he left, Funk called the victim’s phone 30 times in 20 minutes and left unprovoked insults and threats of physical harm on several voicemails, including: “You’re dead. I will (expletive-deleted) kill you,” according to the criminal complaint.
The trooper stayed at the residence until approximately 6 p.m. as Funk called the victim several more times and continued to leave similar threatening voicemails.
During an investigative interview, the victim explained that Funk had been harassing them with similar phone calls at home and at work even though his number was blocked.
Funk had arrived at the residence uninvited several times over the past week, according to the victim.
The victim and one witness called police after beginning to fear for the victim’s life as it was believed that Funk had at least one firearm in his possession.
Funk was ultimately released from the Bradford County Correctional Facility on a $60,000 bail after one night of confinement from Tuesday through Wednesday.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Dec. 23.
