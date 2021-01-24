BY THE REVIEW
CHERRY TOWNSHIP – A Hampton, Virginia man is facing a charge of DUI of alcohol/controlled substance – high rate of alcohol after crashing his vehicle twice in Cherry Township early New Year’s Day morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Sullivan County.
Melvin J. Rucker, 48, was traveling north on Route 487 around 1:09 a.m. when his 2005 Saturn SL left the roadway and hit two mailboxes, police said. Rucker fled the scene, but then approximately 1 mile north crashed his vehicle again. Additional details of the second crash were not provided in the police report.
Rucker was transported from the scene by Dushore Fire Company Ambulance with a suspected minor injury.
