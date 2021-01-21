WYSOX TOWNSHIP – A Wysox woman faces charges after allegedly racking up $7,134 of debt on someone else’s credit card.
The victim discovered the spending after receiving a billing statement that included 109 different purchases made by someone else. When Pennsylvania State Police responded to the Jan. 9 complaint, the victim stated that they had let Shelby Lynn Spencer, 28, of Wysox, borrow the credit card in early December 2018 to help pay for veterinary care for her two dogs, according to the criminal complaint. The victim had repeatedly asked for the card back since then and never received a response from Spencer. The victim had been previously interviewed about the issue in January 2019.
The investigating trooper was able to obtain receipts and photos from a few businesses where Spencer had used the card including Walmart and Tractor Supply, according to the criminal complaint. The investigation confirmed that Spencer had continued to use the credit card for things other than veterinary care and was in possession of the card without the victim’s consent for at least 15 days.
Spencer was charged with the felony of theft by unlawful taking – movable property, 109 felony counts of accessing a device issued to another who did not authorize use, and felony identity theft.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. on March 3.
