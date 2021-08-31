HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania State Police is warning about a scam that targets those who are mandated to comply with Pennsylvania’s Sex Offender Registry.
According to police, registered sex offenders have been receiving calls from an individual who claims to be a law enforcement official who says they are not in compliance with their registration requirements and must arrange payment in the form of a cash card to make a money transfer. Police noted that sometimes the offender is told they have a warrant for their arrest.
“PSP does not solicit convicted sex offenders for any type of monetary compensation to gain compliance with registration requirements,” police said in a statement. “Anyone who receives such a telephone call should not initiate any type of financial transaction but rather attempt to verify the caller’s phone, obtain as much information as possible about the caller, take detailed notes on the caller’s instructions provided and immediately report the call to their local law enforcement agency. Issues concerning compliance with registration requirements can only be resolved by an offender appearing at an approved registration site or by personal contact with a law enforcement official.”
Those with questions about their compliance can call Pennsylvania State Police Megan’s Law Section at 1-866-771-3170.
