SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP- The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary that took place on Berry Road between Oct. 30 and Sept. 1. The victim, 74, believes that the stolen items were in his garage on Oct. 30 and were gone by the morning of Sept 1. The date and time and who stole the items are still unknown.
The stolen property includes: a STIHL chainsaw, valued at $300; red gas cans, valued at $20; and welder cables, valued at $20.
PSP said that there was no sign of forced entry.
Anyone who has any information on this investigation is encouraged to call PSP Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
