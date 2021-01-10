PSP Towanda investigating Smithfield Township burglary

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP – Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating a burglary of over $2,000 worth of items taken from a pole barn at a Smithfield Township residence.
Police received a call from the victim at 1:42 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2020.
The items stolen from the barn were an orange and black Generac Generator 8500 valued at $1,200, a 10-inch Skilsaw valued at $100, a torpedo heater valued at $100, a Shimano Baitcaster rod and wheel valued at $100, an UltraLight trout rod valued at $100, a Plano tackle box valued at $25, a Crafts red Craftsman 3-drawer with assorted tools valued at $250, a 14x14 wine rack valued at $100, vertical bin organizers valued at $25, Multi-Caliber rounds valued at $200, and spray cans valued at $1.50.
Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
