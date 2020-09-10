BY THE REVIEW
A Barton man is currently in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $40,000 bail following a police pursuit in Wysox Township that ended in the front yard of a Lake Road home.
Around 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 21, a Pennsylvania State Police trooper traveling Golden Mile Road found that the green Honda Accord traveling in front of him had a plate that belonged on a Ford vehicle, according to court documents. The driver, 21-year-old Joshua Wayne Babcock, sped away on Lake Road after the trooper attempted a traffic stop, reaching speeds between 70 and 75 miles per hour on the 40 miles per hour roadway, crossing the center line multiple times, and passing a vehicle in a no passing zone. Babcock overcompensated on a curve in the roadway and ended up in the front yard of a home at 2181 Lake Road.
After Babcock was handcuffed, police saw a silver marijuana grinder, two glass smoking pipes, and an orange hose to a bong inside the vehicle, according to police. A probable cause search uncovered a syringe with dab, a Ziploc bag with meth, Zig Zag rolling papers, a glass bong stem, an orange glass bong and stem, and a green glass container with a small amount of marijuana. Babcock admitted to using marijuana earlier in the day, and was described as having glassy blood shot eyes and slurred speech. Babcock also had a warrant for his arrest.
He was charged with the felony charges of flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment and fleeing or attempting to elude officer; the misdemeanor charges of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person note registered (two counts), use/possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts), and DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability – first offense; and summary driving unregistered vehicle, allow illegal use of plate/card, operating vehicle without required financial responsibility, fail to keep right, careless driving, and reckless driving.
A formal arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 14.
