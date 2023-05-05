SAYRE — A Roaring Branch woman was sentenced to 6 to 23 months, 29 days in the Bradford County Correctional Facility after she illegally purchased two firearms for another person last year, one of which was later used in a homicide.
According to Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey, Nakia Carpenter, 28, was sentenced to incarceration for the offenses of conspiracy – materially false statements, a grade-three felony; and sale/transfer of a firearm, a grade-two misdemeanor.
