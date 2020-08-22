A Rome man faces numerous charges after leading Pennsylvania State Police on a high speed pursuit across multiple dirt roads and onto Sheshequin Road, then Hornbrook Road before his vehicle was stopped by a trooper.
According to police, 36-year-old Matthew Tyler Stiehl was found to have an outdated inspection sticker when police saw his white SUV driving in the opposite direction on Sheshequin Road around 5:45 p.m. July 23. Police turned around and followed the vehicle onto Water Street before attempting to pull Stiehl over.
The pursuit lasted more than 10 minutes and reached as fast as 90 miles per hour in a 40 miles per hour zone. At that speed, police noted, Stiehl was passing pedestrians on the side of the roadway.
Inside his vehicle, police found a pouch with methamphetamine and marijuana, along with paraphernalia for smoking. Police noted that Stiehl admitted to smoking methamphetamine earlier in the day.
Stiehl was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude officer along with seven misdemeanor DUI, drug possession and paraphernalia charges and seven summary traffic violations.
He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 26.
