ROME — A Rome man was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 for an alleged assault in Rome Township on Saturday, April 22.

Zachariah Blu Perry, 45, allegedly injured the victim during a verbal argument over a phone charger that turned violent around 1:21 p.m., according to court documents. During the argument, Perry sprayed the victim with a gardening hose when they were outside. This upset the victim who proceeded to cut up and throw Perry’s clothes outside.

