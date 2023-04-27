ROME — A Rome man was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 for an alleged assault in Rome Township on Saturday, April 22.
Zachariah Blu Perry, 45, allegedly injured the victim during a verbal argument over a phone charger that turned violent around 1:21 p.m., according to court documents. During the argument, Perry sprayed the victim with a gardening hose when they were outside. This upset the victim who proceeded to cut up and throw Perry’s clothes outside.
He started to yell and scream at her and proceeded to spray her in the face with black spray paint, court documents show. The victim eventually started throwing rocks at a motorcycle on the property.
Perry threw rocks at the victim that were “baseball and softball sized,” according to Pennsylvania State Police. The rocks hit her multiple times and caused bruises on her lower right leg and right ring finger. He also kicked the victim in her lower back, which also caused bruising.
Police arrived around 1:46 p.m., but Perry fled beforehand due to having an outstanding warrant, court documents show. Troopers saw the victim had “recent bruising all over her body” and she was “covered in black spray paint.” The victim was limping from her leg injury at the time. She was crying and reluctant at first to describe the assault to police, but eventually told them.
Perry was eventually apprehended and arraigned before Judge Todd Carr on Sunday, April 23. He faces charges that include felony aggravated assault: attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment: subject other to physical contact. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 9 at 2:15 p.m. before Magisterial District Judge Fred M. Wheaton.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.