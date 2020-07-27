SAYRE BOROUGH — Sayre Borough police had to find a man who escaped the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Emergency Department Saturday after allegedly verbally assaulting and threatening a mental health worker performing a police-ordered mental health evaluation.
According to court documents, the worker had requested the help of hospital security after the man, 32-year-old Scott Michael Matthews of Sayre, was not willing to cooperate with the 302 evaluation after being initially brought to the hospital by police. In addition to directing a variety of vulgar insults at the woman, police said he threatened her with statements such as “I will find you” and “You will get what is coming to you.”
Matthews was able to get past security and flee the hospital. Police noted that upon the end of her shift, the worker had to be escorted to her vehicle due to a fear for her safety. Police were eventually able to find Matthews.
He was charged with felony terroristic threats and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Matthews was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $60,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.
