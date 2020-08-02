A Sayre man is facing more than 200 charges — 171 of them felonies — related to a reoccurring sexual assault of an underage girl.
According to Sayre Borough police, 43-year-old Jeffrey Post was charged with 34 counts of felony statutory sexual assault 11 years older, 34 counts of felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse less than 16 years age, 34 counts of felony unlawful contact with minor — sexual offense, 34 counts of felony aggravated indecent assault — complainant less than 16, 35 counts of felony corruption of minors — defendant age 16 or above, and 34 counts of misdemeanor indecent assault person less 16 years age. Police said Post both physically assaulted the victim multiple times and sent sexually suggestive messages to her.
Post was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bail, but is currently free on bail bond, according to court documents. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.