The Sayre Borough Police Department is investigating several reported vehicle break-ins and thefts, and is asking for the community’s help.
“No amount of information is too small and may assist with the apprehension of the suspect/suspects,” the department posted on its Facebook page. “Thanks for your assistance as we strive to keep our community safe.”
As police investigate, they are also reminding Sayre and South Waverly residents to make sure their vehicles, homes, and outdoor buildings are locked and secured.
Those who may have either been a victim or observed suspicious activity are asked to call the Sayre Police Department at (570) 888-2233 or 911.
