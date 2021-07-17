LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 28-year-old Sayre woman faces attempted homicide and other charges after she allegedly pinned a man with her vehicle and struck him in the head with a rock.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Jennifer Marie Craig hit the 41-year-old man with her vehicle during a domestic incident at the Litchfield Township property along Riverside Drive. She then got out of her vehicle and continued punching and kicking the man, and hit him over the head with a rock.
Craig was charged with felony criminal attempt, two separate felony aggravated assault charges, misdemeanor simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, and summary harassment.
She was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Fred M. Wheaton and sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $500,000 bail.
Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.
