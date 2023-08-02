SAYRE — A Sayre woman is in jail in lieu of $250,000 bail after she was accused by police for dealing drugs in the Valley.

According to Sayre Borough Police, Melissa F. Morey, 52, was charged with one count of criminal use communication facility, a grade three felony; two counts of manufacture of controlled substance, an ungraded felony; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, an ungraded misdemeanor; one count of possession or distribution of a small amount of marijuana, an ungraded misdemeanor; and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, an ungraded misdemeanor following a lengthy investigation and search warrant of a residence on North Keystone Avenue in Sayre.