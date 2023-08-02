SAYRE — A Sayre woman is in jail in lieu of $250,000 bail after she was accused by police for dealing drugs in the Valley.
According to Sayre Borough Police, Melissa F. Morey, 52, was charged with one count of criminal use communication facility, a grade three felony; two counts of manufacture of controlled substance, an ungraded felony; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, an ungraded misdemeanor; one count of possession or distribution of a small amount of marijuana, an ungraded misdemeanor; and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, an ungraded misdemeanor following a lengthy investigation and search warrant of a residence on North Keystone Avenue in Sayre.
Police shared that a months long investigation by the Sayre Police Department and the Bradford County Drug Task Force resulted in the arrest of Morey.
Throughout the investigation, officers conducted surveillance on a residence at North Keystone Avenue where they observed over 100 different individuals enter and stay anywhere from from five to 30 minutes and then leave, which is commonly seen with sales of narcotics, police said. This led to police arresting several individuals leaving the residence, which all resulted in the possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.
Police stated that during the month of July, agents with Sayre Borough Police and the Bradford County Drug Task Force conducted a controlled buy at the Sayre residence. A confidential informant confirmed with police that narcotics were being sold by Morey.
During the week of July 14, officers also made a traffic stop and made contact with a female who was in possession of one gram of a powdery substance that later field tested positive for heroin and fentanyl, which she stated she purchased from Morey from the residence for $70, police said.
Additionally, throughout further surveillance of the residence, officers located and recovered a stolen motorcycle, police shared.
Police stated that on July 28, officers were given information from a reliable source who purchased crystal methamphetamine, which was later seized by Sayre police and field tested positive for methamphetamine. The source has given confidential information in the past that resulted in positive activity.
Police shared that a search warrant was applied for and granted by Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox and was executed on July 28 by members of the Bradford County Drug Task Force, and the Sayre Borough and Athens Township Police Departments. The members entered the Sayre residence after receiving no answer and located Morey in the basement where she was taken into custody.
At the residence, a male was placed in handcuffs after he ran upstairs and an additional female was identified, police said. Paraphernalia such as meth pipes, glass stems, and snort straws were scattered throughout the room that these individuals were in. The male was later found to have had an active arrest warrant out of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office.
Police added that in the living room of the residence, a bong and meth pipe with burnt residue and several hypodermic needles were recovered.
Morey stated that she had been selling narcotics, mainly methamphetamine, at the residence for “a few months”, police shared. She added that she pays $1,300 for 113 grams of methamphetamine at a time and had just acquired 28 grams that day (July 28) and that she had been trying to “sell less drugs lately.”
Found in the residence was approximately 13 grams of methamphetamine, four grams of fentanyl, three grams of marijuana, a digital scale, packaging material, $178 in US currency, and over 100 pieces of paraphernalia, police stated.
Morey was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox on July 28 and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility.
Morey is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Aug. 15.
Police shared that their investigation is continuing and further arrests are expected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.