A Spencer, New York man faces a felony second degree murder charge after allegedly beating a child to death.
According to Tioga Couny District Attorney Kirk Martin, 40-year-old Anthony G. Stutzenstein was watching his girlfriend’s child over the course of several days. Sometime between March 6 and March 7, Stutzenstein assaulted the child, who was less than 11 years old, resulting in the child’s death.
The Tioga County Court unsealed the indictment against Stutzenstein on Thursday.
“Stutzenstein then returned the child, apparently lifeless at that point, to the child’s mother in Ithaca late on March 7,” Martin said in a news release. “A friend of the mother immediately called 911 and the New York State Police Ithaca Barracks investigated.”
Stutzenstein had an open 2018 indictment in Tioga County for the charges of felony criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree for possession of methamphetamine that he was intending to sell, according to Martin, and felony criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree for another methamphetamine possession.
He was taken to the Tioga County Jail and held without bail, where he awaits further court action.
