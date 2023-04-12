HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Police released the results concerning traffic enforcement over the Easter holiday weekend that started April 7.
This year featured 410 total crashes, which is a decrease compared to 2022’s total of 449 crashes.
Four fatal crashes involving four fatalities over the holiday weekend, which is the same number reported in 2022. There were 110 people injured, which is an increase of nine from last year.
There were 31 alcohol-related crashes, which is a decrease of 16 compared to last year’s overall number of 47. No fatalities involved alcohol. In 2022, one fatality was attributed to alcohol.
Police conducted 329 DUI arrests this year, which is a decrease of 12 compared to last year’s overall number of 341.
Citations increased for many various offenses this year compared to 2022. Speeding tickets increased from 4,784 in 2022 to 5,344 in 2023. From last year to this year, child seat citations went from 57 to 80 and seat belt tickets handed out went from 415 to 481. Other citations increased from 8,234 to 9,241.
