generic Police

TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating a theft by deception that happened to a Towanda Township resident.

On Dec. 16, the Pennsylvania State Police received a report of fraud where the victim alleged that four unauthorized transactions were made using her debit card information.

The transactions included a purchase on BestBuy.com and transfers to a Navy Federal Credit Union account.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact PSP Towanda at (570) 265-2186.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.