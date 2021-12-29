TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating a theft by deception that happened to a Towanda Township resident.
On Dec. 16, the Pennsylvania State Police received a report of fraud where the victim alleged that four unauthorized transactions were made using her debit card information.
The transactions included a purchase on BestBuy.com and transfers to a Navy Federal Credit Union account.
Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact PSP Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
