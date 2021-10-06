Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information about the man pictured in relation to a theft of secondary metals from the area of Route 14 south of Owens Road and north of Cedar Lodge Lane in Canton Township. Police were contacted about the theft on Sept. 26. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
State police investigating metal theft
- Photos provided by the Pennsylvania State Police
