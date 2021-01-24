BY THE REVIEW
CHERRY TOWNSHIP – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a car that was parked in the area of St. Francis Church along Route 487 in Mildred.
According to police, the theft took place sometime between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday. A blue Chevy HHR was seen being driven away from the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Laporte at (570) 946-4610.
