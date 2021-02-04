LEROY TOWNSHIP – The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the theft of over $6,000 worth of items from a LeRoy Township property on New Year’s Day.
According to police, the individual or individuals entered the residence between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. and walked away with: a Remington .243 caliber rifle, a Remington 30-06 model 700, a pellet gun, two BB guns, a Barnett crossbow, a mini crossbow, a Hoyt compound bow, knives, a clothing basket, a Peavey amplifier, two Fender amplifiers, a Green Firefly electric guitar, a black LTD Explorer electric guitar, a black and orange Fender Stratocaster, a gray custom-made Fender Stratocaster, an Ibanez six string acoustic guitar, an Ibanez 12 string acoustic guitar, another acoustic guitar without a name brand, an Aero Precision, Inc. Tacoma Washington ASR 9mm carbine, a Bushmaster 450 AR rifle, a Savage 30-06 rifle, a jewelry box with rings and a belt, a FOXPRO Game Box, and a Primos trail camera.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
